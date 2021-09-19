Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

