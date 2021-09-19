Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.