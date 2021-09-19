Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years. Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

EBSB stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

