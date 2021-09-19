Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.58. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

