Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

