Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

