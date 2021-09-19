Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,838.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,577.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

