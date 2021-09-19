Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.21

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.21 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 34,978 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock has a market cap of £129.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

