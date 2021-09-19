Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.63 and traded as high as C$9.48. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 35,830 shares trading hands.

DR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

