Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $1.29

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2873 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

