Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.10

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.31. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 78,671 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at $919,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

