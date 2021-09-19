Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.10

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.31. Weyco Group shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 78,671 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.
About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.