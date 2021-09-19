Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $432.09

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.09 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 430,286 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 770.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £867.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

