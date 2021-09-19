Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.43

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.43 and traded as high as C$150.62. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$149.32, with a volume of 1,148,701 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

