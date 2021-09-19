Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 402,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.