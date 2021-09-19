Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

