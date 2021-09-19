Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 619 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 947,092 shares of company stock worth $65,260,116. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

