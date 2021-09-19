Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 258.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

