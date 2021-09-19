Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $2.65

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.