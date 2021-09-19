DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

