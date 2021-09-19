Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,980.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,870.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

