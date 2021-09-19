Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $704,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

