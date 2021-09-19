Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth about $24,466,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.51. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

