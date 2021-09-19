Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Drops By 27.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.92 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.