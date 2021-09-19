ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,289.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00017542 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007428 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

