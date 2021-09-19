Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.