Ethic Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

NYSE ALK opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

