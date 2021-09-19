Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 2,517 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

SYNH stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

