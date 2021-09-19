Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 104 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 250.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.