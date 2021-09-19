Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $56.60 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

