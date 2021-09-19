Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.