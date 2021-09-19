Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $341.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.