Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 335.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 291,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 143,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

