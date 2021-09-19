Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,383 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 149,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

LEN stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

