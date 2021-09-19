Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

BKR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

