Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Financial Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Impala Platinum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.43 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.18 $3.07 billion $3.01 4.07

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 71.33%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

