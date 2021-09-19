Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Purchases C$175,230.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,176,311.98.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

