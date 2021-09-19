Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -186.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.60 million, a PE ratio of -66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

