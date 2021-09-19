Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 117.29 and a quick ratio of 82.93. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £103.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
