Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 117.29 and a quick ratio of 82.93. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £103.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

