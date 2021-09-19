Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLAN. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

