The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.59

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.59 and traded as low as C$34.55. The North West shares last traded at C$34.68, with a volume of 222,231 shares.

NWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The North West to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

