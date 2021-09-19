Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $3.25. Unico American shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 44,854 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.14.

In related news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of Unico American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

