Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as low as C$8.98. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 953,794 shares traded.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.63%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

