Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.