Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

