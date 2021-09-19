Short Interest in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Declines By 27.0%

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,813,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 746,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CTAC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.