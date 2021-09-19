Short Interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Declines By 26.9%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.43 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

