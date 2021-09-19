Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Update

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $5,376,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

