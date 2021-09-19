Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Declines By 26.5%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLUBQ stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

