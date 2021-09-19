Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 652,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

