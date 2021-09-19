$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

