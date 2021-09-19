Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

